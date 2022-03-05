Scott Parker hits out at ‘unforgivable’ decision as Bournemouth lose at Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker claimed an “unforgivable” refereeing decision cost his side in a 2-1 defeat at Preston.

Jamal Lowe put the Cherries in front after 50 minutes, but Cameron Archer quickly levelled things up just four minutes later before substitute Emil Riis Jakobsen found an 89th-minute clincher at Deepdale.

Midfielder Philip Billing appeared to have been fouled in the build-up to Preston’s winner, but the game was not stopped as fellow Dane Jakobsen netted the decisive goal.

Both Parker and senior defender Adam Smith were dismissed from the substitutes bench by the referee for their protestations, and the former England international bemoaned decisions that went against his team.

“I just haven’t got a clue for the life of me why the ref didn’t pull it back for a foul,” said Parker.

“We are at the cutting edge of it and the cutting edge of getting results. We have worked tirelessly as a team. I can forgive mistakes – I’ve made plenty and so have the players.

“But there are some that are unforgivable, and that decision was a stonewall foul that you call back, but the referee didn’t do that.

“The inconsistency was frustrating and my emotions got the better of me.”

The defeat was Bournemouth’s first in the league since January and meant Parker’s side missed out on a chance to move back into the automatic promotion places.

“The result is not pleasing. We knew it would be tough and that fine margins would be the factor in the result,” said Parker.

“We had a lot of control about us in the second half. We got our goal and after that we went against everything that we have spoken about.

“The stadium was quiet and we just didn’t stick to the process and we made silly mistakes.

“We played into their hands and brought them into the game.”

Preston boss Ryan Lowe felt his side were deserving of the victory.

“It was an excellent win, but one that we deserved,” said Lowe, who took over as North End boss in December.

“We had to stick to a game plan today, which we did. It was disappointing to go behind, but to get back in it so early on was good.

“We always believe with the attacking players that we have got that we will create something.

“We knew we would have to dig in and the ref let a lot go, which is just what you want. We fought to try and get a home win and it feels nice.

“I said to the group to start believing at home and to make this place a fortress. The more home wins we get the better we will be.”

The result leaves Bournemouth third in the Sky Bet Championship, one point behind second-placed Huddersfield with four games in hand on the Terriers as they chase automatic promotion to the Premier League.

For Preston, the result ends a run of three games without a win and is just their fourth victory in 13 league matches.

It leaves the Lilywhites just five points off of the play-offs as the season heads into its final stages.