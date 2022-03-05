Alex Lacey snatches late point for Notts County against Yeovil By Press Association March 5 2022, 6.45pm Alex Lacey levelled late on for Notts County against Yeovil (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Alex Lacey headed an injury-time equaliser as play-off chasing Notts County snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Yeovil in the Vanarama National League. Lacey nodded home Matt Palmer’s floated free-kick to spare the Magpies a second successive defeat after Alex Bradley had opened the scoring at Meadow Lane. Bradley caught Vitezslav Jaros off his line two minutes into the second half after a mix-up in the home defence. County responded with Ruben Rodrigues forcing a good save from Grant Smith and Palmer hitting the bar direct from a corner but the Glovers looked set to hold on until Lacey had the final word. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Notts County break into play-off places after win over Woking Notts County hit Barnet for six to get back to winning ways