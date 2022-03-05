Newport will keep feet on the ground after Bristol Rovers win – James Rowberry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Newport will keep feet on the ground after Bristol Rovers win – James Rowberry

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 6.51pm
James Rowberry guided Newport to victory over Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
James Rowberry guided Newport to victory over Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newport manager James Rowberry has warned the club’s supporters not to get carried away after a 1-0 home win over local rivals Bristol Rovers saw them climb to fourth in Sky Bet League Two.

James Waite’s stunning long-range effort on 33 minutes secured a first league double over Rovers since the 1982-83 season and put the Welsh side in a strong position as they bid to reach the third tier of English football for the first time since 1987.

But Rowberry urged caution after the match and insisted he and the players would remain focused on the next challenge – an away trip to struggling Stevenage next Saturday.

“We’ll enjoy this and then focus on the next game at Stevenage,” said the Exiles boss.

“We’ve had a really challenging period and we’ve come through it well.

“We have to keep being patient and stay in the moment. We can’t get carried away. It’s Stevenage and then it’s Carlisle. It’s that next-game mentality.”

Rowberry was delighted with the team effort but reserved special praise for January signing Waite, who scored his first league goal on his first start for his new club.

“I’m so proud of them; the work they’ve put in and the way they’ve conducted themselves is incredible,” he said.

“And I was delighted for James. He’s worked really hard and he’s had an up-and-down couple of years and for him to get the goal was great. I’m really pleased for him. It was a great goal.

“He had a great upbringing at Cardiff City and he’s demonstrated why we wanted to take him and why he’s kind of a project for the future for us.”

Jake Cain and substitute Alex Fisher both hit the woodwork for the hosts, who controlled much of the contest after taking the lead.

But Rowberry was thankful to goalkeeper Nick Townsend for a brilliant reflex stop to deny Luca Hoole a stoppage-time equaliser.

“Nick’s made a terrific save in the end and that’s ultimately got us that win,” he added. “But the whole team was superb.”

Rovers manager Joey Barton admitted his side came up short after a run of just one defeat in 13 league games had put them within touching distance of the play-off places before the match.

“I don’t think we were good enough, if I’m honest,” said the former midfielder.

“Too many of our usual good performers didn’t have good performances.

“We kept huffing and puffing but we were nowhere near our best and you don’t get anything out of the game if that’s the case.

“If you want to come to these sides and take maximum points, you have to play much better.

“We’re disappointed but we’ll pick ourselves up and go again on Tuesday at Crawley.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier