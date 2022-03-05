Danny Cowley hails ‘heroic performance’ from 10-man Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Cowley hails ‘heroic performance’ from 10-man Portsmouth

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 6.53pm
Danny Cowley hailed a heroic performance from his 10 men (Will Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley hailed a heroic performance from his 10 men (Will Matthews/PA)

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley hailed his “heroic” players for overcoming Marcus Harness’ early red card to thump Accrington 4-0.

George Hirst scored twice as Pompey cruised to victory, despite Harness being sent off with just 21 minutes played.

Cowley said: “It was good to get an early lead. Then Marcus gets sent off and we’re thinking we’ve got to go another 70 minutes with 10 men.

“But I thought the players were incredible again. There were heroic performances out there.

“George Hirst and Aiden O’Brien were huge for us today.

“When we went to 10, we defended well. We knew we would have attacking moments, and we took those moments well.

“With Marcus, we felt it was our foul initially, with their player going right through the back of him, but Marcus has not reacted well and has ended up with a red card.

“He has been brilliant for us this season and the players responded to his dismissal and had his back with that second-half performance.

“It’s pleasing that we now seem to be scoring from set-pieces. We’ve worked hard at that.”

Accrington started brightly, but it was Pompey who took the lead when Mahlon Romeo worked a one-two with Harness and the cross was met by Hirst to put the ball beyond goalkeeper Toby Savin.

It looked to be disaster for Pompey when Harness was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Ross Sykes, but the hosts added a second goal when a Ryan Tunnicliffe corner was met with a firm Sean Raggett header into the bottom corner.

Another Tunnicliffe corner found Hirst’s head for a third goal and after running the length of the pitch, O’Brien set up Tunnicliffe to complete a comfortable win.

Angry Accrington boss John Coleman kept his players locked in the Fratton Park dressing room for more than hour after the final whistle.

Coleman said: “Portsmouth were far more clinical and took their chances.

“They had four shots on target and scored four goals. We have got this thing at the moment where we more of less beat ourselves.

“Portsmouth were better than us so well done to them, but we have got to be better in every department.

“Their first goal was a cheap one to give away. Then they go to 10 men and we know we are going to have all the ball and we concede from two set plays.

“We were so disjointed with our play and this is the third game away from home where we haven’t scored.

“In those three games we have had 68 shots, so we must be doing something wrong.”

