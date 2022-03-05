Shaun Maloney urges Hibernian to be ruthless after another drab draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney insists his team need to be more ruthless if they are to remain fourth in the cinch Premiership.

The Leith side climbed up into the European places with a point from the 0-0 draw at home to St Johnstone.

Hibs went into the game without 10 first-team players due to injury and suspension but failed to lay a glove on Saints in a dull match.

Maloney, whose side have now drawn their last three games 0-0, said: “I have to demand a lot more and we have to be better in these games.

“We have to be more ruthless with the opportunities we create and even in the areas we get to, we have to be more ruthless.

“If we are to have serious aspirations of finishing in the top six, top four this year, and pushing on, then I have to demand more than what I got in the second half.

“We are very young. To ask this squad to really push for fourth is a big ask. They need more senior players back.

“They’ve given me everything, there was no lack of effort there. It’s just that bit of quality in the final third and the second half we lost control a bit.

“We still didn’t give up many opportunities, we have to take that as a positive because it’s the foundation of a team.

“But we are playing at home and I wanted to give the supporters a little bit more than they got in the second half.

“We have 10 out injured, it’s a lot but I don’t want to keep using it.”

Saints manager Callum Davidson, whose side remain one point clear of bottom side Dundee, believes neither team deserved the win.

He said: “It was one of those games that was a bit like a boxing match. Both teams were sparring, but neither team managed to land any punches.

“I thought we both tried to have a go and get into good areas, but the quality in the final third let both teams down.

“We had to make three changes due to forced injuries. I was almost going to bring Shaun Rooney down from the stand in the second half to play right wing-back!

“It was one of those games and, in the end, I am quite happy with the point.”