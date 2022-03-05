Matt Gray reflects on ‘brilliant win’ as Sutton surge back into top three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Gray reflects on ‘brilliant win’ as Sutton surge back into top three

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 7.05pm
Matt Gray was thrilled with his team’s performance (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Gray praised his on-song Sutton side after they put Rochdale to the sword in an emphatic 3-0 win.

Enzio Boldewijn bagged a brilliant first-half brace – his first goals of the season – before Joe Kizzi put the result beyond doubt with his stunning strike.

Gray’s side returned to the automatic League Two promotion places in style as they remained unbeaten at home since October.

“It’s a brilliant win, a brilliant result and a brilliant performance,” Gray said.

“It’s another game unbeaten at home and I keep saying it but that’s what we’re striving for.

“We want to be tough to beat at home and we’re delighted with the clean sheet.

“It’s great to be scoring goals, but clean sheets are equally important for those times when games are tough to win.

“We’ve lost just once in 16 games (in all competitions) and 15 games at home without losing.

“We’re in a good place in terms of the league and the EFL Trophy. It’s been a really good week for us.

“I’m delighted for all of the players and especially Enzio because it’s been coming for him.”

Boldewijn opened the scoring with a fine free-kick in the 12th minute.

Jay Lynch produced a good save to keep out Rob Milsom before Richie Bennett and Omar Bugiel both headed off target.

But Boldewijn latched on to Bennett’s pass to put the hosts 2-0 up before the break.

Kizzi fired in his third goal in as many games but Lynch denied Boldewijn a first career hat-trick late on.

Rochdale sit seven points clear of the relegation zone and boss Robbie Stockdale said: “It was a very tough day all round.

“We were deservedly beaten. We weren’t strong enough in the moments we needed to be.

“We weren’t bright enough or intelligent enough to break them down.

“The momentum of goals change games massively and the goal before half-time did that as well.

“The third goal makes it very difficult considering we didn’t have many opportunities before that.

“It’s a horrible day. It’s hard on the supporters who have come down to watch that.

“I’m here to fight. I’m here to get better. We find ourselves in a bit of a dogfight. You don’t have a fight with kittens and we need to be stronger in key moments.

“We find ourselves in a very difficult position in the division as well.”

