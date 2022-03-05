Leaders Stockport strengthen grip at top with victory over Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport moved five points clear at the top after first-half goals from Ollie Crankshaw and Will Collar secured a 2-0 win at Aldershot.

Crankshaw put Stockport in front in fine style in the 14th minute as he raced on to Paddy Madden’s through-ball and lofted a neat finish over Aldershot goalkeeper Dillon Barnes.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 26th minute when Collar’s glancing header from Crankshaw’s cross nestled in the bottom corner. It was the midfielder’s ninth goal in his last 15 appearances in all competitions.

Crankshaw forced a brilliant low save from Barnes soon after the interval but second-half chances were few and far between, with Corey Jordan lashing Aldershot’s best effort over the crossbar in the 73rd minute.

Stockport extended their unbeaten league run to 13 matches, during which they have dropped only two points when held 2-2 at home last month by second-placed Chesterfield.