Tomos Williams admits Wales face ‘big task’ against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tomos Williams admits Wales face ‘big task’ against France

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 10.03pm
Tomos Williams is relishing Wales’ Six Nations clash against France
Tomos Williams is relishing Wales’ Six Nations clash against France

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams accepts that France are a team with “threats all across the park” ahead of their Guinness Six Nations trip to Cardiff.

Les Bleus are two wins away from landing a first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

Wales – at the Principality Stadium next Friday night – and then England in Paris eight days later are France’s two final opponents.

Tomos Williams
Tomos Williams in Six Nations action against England (Adam Davy/PA)

Although Wales have won four of their last five Six Nations home games against the unbeaten tournament leaders, current form suggests they face a Herculean task.

France have reeled off six successive victories this season, with New Zealand and Ireland among their scalps, and they triumphed in the Welsh capital two years ago.

Wales saw Grand Slam hopes last season wrecked by a 32-30 defeat in Paris, and Williams said: “It is a big task, but I think we owe them one from last year.

“I think they have got threats all across the park – their back-three, their centres, and their half-backs, they are all great players.

Romain Ntamack
Romain Ntamack scores a try for France during their 2020 victory over Wales in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

“They can play a good power game as well, and they are dangerous at the moment.

“They look confident both sides of the ball, and with Shaun Edwards (France’s former Wales defence coach) it is built on defence, and their defence is going well.

“Their breakdown work is good, so we are going to have to be on the money there as well.”

Williams has proved one of Wales’ most consistent Six Nations performers this term, highlighted by a brilliant pass that set up wing Josh Adams’ try and sparked a second-half fightback against England at Twickenham.

And his battle opposite current world player of the year Antoine Dupont promises to be a highlight of next Friday’s encounter.

“I think everyone knows how good a player he is,” Williams added. “He is a big threat on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve just got to give him as few opportunities as possible, really. You have to always be on your toes around him.

“I think the last couple of seasons he has been outstanding, really. He seems confident enough in himself that he can do a job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier