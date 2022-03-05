Harry Randall not letting size hold him back as he bids to retain England spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Randall may be the smallest player on the field when England collide with Ireland next weekend but the Bristol scrum-half is determined to continue punching above his weight.

An important moment in Randall’s four-cap international career arrived against Wales in round three when he was chosen to start ahead of Test centurion Ben Youngs, ramping up their duel for the number nine jersey.

The 24-year-old has risen to the top despite standing 5ft 8in tall and weighing 11st 6lb – a modest frame for a modern rugby professional, even a half-back.

Ben Youngs, left, and Harry Randall are competing to be England’s scrum-half (Mike Egerton/PA)

A player described as a “tough bugger” by Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam, Randall is finding ways to make his attributes work for him as he looks to retain his place for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations title clash against Ireland at Twickenham.

“I have heard it a lot before about my size, but it doesn’t really matter to me what people think as long as the people around me trust me and I back myself,” Randall said.

“Everyone is going to have an opinion, I have just got to knuckle down and use to my advantage and be as strong as I can in all areas.

“I have people say that size could be an issue, but I back myself as long as I work hard.

“I am still working hard to get stronger, fitter and faster and all the things that will help me out in that area.”