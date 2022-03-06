Neil Simpson wins Great Britain’s first gold medal at 2022 Winter Paralympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Simpson wins Great Britain's first gold medal at 2022 Winter Paralympics

By Press Association
March 6 2022
Neil Simpson has claimed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision impaired class alongside his guide and brother Andrew Simpson (PA)

Neil Simpson has claimed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision impaired class alongside his guide and brother Andrew Simpson.

The pair clocked one minute 08.91 seconds to finish nearly half-a-second clear of the rest of the field, topping the podium at their first ever Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old is the first British male athlete to win a gold on snow.

He said the win had not yet sunk in.

“This is our first season doing Super-G. Initially when we came down and Andrew said we had gone in to first place, there was a bit of an anxious wait,” he said.

“I wasn’t thinking about it being a winning performance, I was just thinking that it was a good run. We put it all down on the line and really went for it and I’m just very happy with the performance – it felt good.

“There was a sketchy moment coming into the bowl but we knew we needed to get back on it and really went for it down the bowl, so I’m really happy with that.”

His guide and brother Andrew said he had never expected to win gold when the pair began competing together.

“The race went as planned, at the race inspection we were like, this needs to be attacked from the get-go, and we went and did exactly that,” he said.

