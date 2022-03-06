Sean Dyche backs Dwight McNeil to deal with criticism from Burnley supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sean Dyche backs Dwight McNeil to deal with criticism from Burnley supporters

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 9.01am
Dwight McNeil has faced criticism from sections of Burnley’s support (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sean Dyche has told Dwight McNeil to treat the criticism he has received from sections of the Burnley support as part of his development.

McNeil missed Burnley’s best chance in a goalless first half at Turf Moor on Saturday before they crumbled after the break, conceding three goals in nine minutes on their way to a 4-0 defeat to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

McNeil, 22, has scored seven goals in 134 appearances for Burnley since breaking into the side during the 2018-19 season, but has only one goal this campaign and is yet to register an assist despite starting all but one of the Clarets’ Premier League games this season.

His performances have begun to attract some criticism from sections of the Turf Moor support, with the frustration apparent both after his miss and when he was unable to capitalise on an opportunity to hit Chelsea on the break while the match was goalless.

Dyche said: “I thought Dwight was terrific I’ve got to be honest, apart from not scoring a goal. The bravery to come and get the ball, getting questioned for probably the first time – it’s part of his development.

“Our fans are very fair, they’re questioning him at the minute, but he’s a fine young player and part of his development will be playing under those circumstances.

“But he never shied away from the ball, he kept coming to get it, even though he knew the crowd were just giving him a little bit.

“At the end of the day, that’s part of being a footballer and his growth as a footballer, but (the defeat) wasn’t about Dwight – first half he was terrific, him and Aaron Lennon.”

Saturday was the first time Burnley have conceded four in a single match since their 4-0 defeat to Leeds in May last year once safety had already been secured.

Ben Mee was missing with a knee injury, and Burnley are now winless in their last 14 matches without their skipper, losing 10 of them.

“Ben’s knee has hopefully settled down this week, it was a close one but he wasn’t right, he couldn’t walk properly,” Dyche said. “It’s a bad knock, not a twist.

“But there’s no slight on (Nathan Collins), he did well. It’s not an individual thing, it was a collective thing. That eight minutes wasn’t about any individuals.”

Defeat keeps Burnley in the bottom three, having now missed two opportunities to move out of the relegation zone for the first time since November with back-to-back defeats following the run of seven points from three games at the end of February.

The focus is now on next weekend’s trip to Brentford, who moved six points clear of the Clarets by beating Norwich on Saturday.

“When we were coming into this run, I don’t think people thought we’d get the points we have,” Dyche said. “Every game is now a big game, not just one.”

