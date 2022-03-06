Fabian Schar not getting carried away by Newcastle revival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fabian Schar not getting carried away by Newcastle revival

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 9.35am
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar wants more of the same from his team (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar wants more of the same from his team (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Fabian Schar is not even looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle continue their march towards safety.

The Switzerland international has been a key figure in the Magpies’ recent revival and scored the decisive goal in Saturday’s 2-1 home victory over Brighton, which extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

A return of 18 points from a possible 24 has eased Eddie Howe’s men seven clear of the drop zone, but, with successive away games at Southampton, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham to come either side of this month’s international break, he is simply targeting more of the same.

Schar told NUFC TV: “When you see where we were a few weeks ago and where we are now, the difference is huge and the change in the team is massive.

“Now we are eight games unbeaten, we have a lot of confidence, obviously, and we enjoy winning games. We just want to keep going like that.

“I don’t think look too much at the table, where we are, how many points – I don’t care too much, to be honest.

“I just take it game by game and want to win every game, because obviously it’s much more enjoyable. We’re doing everything every day to work hard every day to just deliver what is needed to get three points.”

Newcastle laid the foundation for their latest victory inside three first-half minutes when Ryan Fraser and then Schar struck and, although Lewis Dunk pulled a goal back after the break to spark something of an onslaught by the visitors, the hosts held firm.

Schar said: “We won the game, we’re unbeaten now in eight games, so obviously we’re all very happy, even though we know it probably wasn’t our best performance or what we can deliver.

“But still, if you win games where you’re probably not playing your best, it’s even better. Three points at the end is all that matters and we’re really happy about it.”

If the Magpies’ current trajectory is upward, the Seagulls find themselves in something of a lull after a fourth defeat on the trot, although head coach Graham Potter was pleased with much of what he saw on Tyneside.

He said: “It’s four defeats for us and prior to that, we hadn’t lost too many in the season, so that’s how the league can turn quickly.

“Before that, we were on the back of an unbeaten club record in the highest league, so it is what it is.

“There were lots of positives in terms of the performance – it’s a big improvement from the last couple of games we’ve had.

“The boys are suffering a bit and of course we’re suffering a bit in terms of results, but we’ll learn from this and get better for it.”

