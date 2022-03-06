Malky Mackay remaining grounded after Ross County climb into top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay remaining grounded after Ross County climb into top six

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 3.53pm
Malky Mackay is remaining grounded (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay expects it to be business as usual for his players going forward despite rising into the cinch Premiership’s top six.

Three points against St Mirren made sure that the Staggies would move into the top half of the table for the first time since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

It is a far cry from the start of this season, where County went 10 games without victory and were being written off in some quarters as doomed for the drop, but just as Mackay saw no reason to panic then he does not believe anyone will get carried away over the remaining eight matches now.

“They’ve been level-headed all season,” Mackay reasoned.

“Don’t get high on your own supply, stay calm. Don’t get too low in that 10 game run without a win.

“The belief inside the camp in terms of how we can play, how they apply themselves, was always there.

“It is the exact same now, but I know there are a group of teams in there that are all in a little block. Any one of them could go on a little run or on a bad run, us included.

“I respect Mr MacGregor, our chairman, and our first order of business is to make sure we stay in this division.

“After that, we start looking at where we are. There are three games to the split now and we’ll see where we are then, and take it from there.”

For St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson, it is a slightly different story.

The table is so congested in the middle that they are only three points behind County in sixth, but three losses in his first three games in charge shows the former Motherwell manager that there is plenty of work still to be done.

“It has been a tough start,” Robinson admitted.

“Football’s tough in general, football management is tough.

“The first two games were a case in point, but we played too much in front of Ross County.

“I need to make some tweaks and changes to that now and run along with what we have available.

“It’s still there – there are still opportunities to win matches in the games before the split.

“We have to try and take maximum points from the next three to see where it takes us.”

