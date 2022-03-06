Vivianne Miedema hits WSL milestone as Arsenal beat Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vivianne Miedema hits WSL milestone as Arsenal beat Birmingham

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 5.03pm
Vivianne Miedema’s WSL tally now stands at 70 goals and 30 assists (Mike Egerton/PA)
Vivianne Miedema reached another landmark of 100 Women’s Super League goal contributions to help leaders Arsenal beat bottom club Birmingham 4-2.

The Dutch forward, the WSL’s all-time leading scorer, chalked up her 10th goal of the season on the half-hour to double the Gunners’ lead after Brazilian Rafaelle Souza headed them in front in the 14th minute.

It took Miedema’s overall tally to 70 goals and 30 assists in the WSL, having joined Arsenal during 2017.

The Gunners had suffered a shock 2-0 loss at St Andrew’s in January – their only defeat of the campaign so far – but never looked in danger of a repeat after taking control at Meadow Park.

Beth Mead made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left before Birmingham – eight points adrift at the foot of the table – rallied through goals from Libby Smith and Lucy Quinn, but Caitlin Foord slotted in a fourth during stoppage-time.

Arsenal sit eight points clear of Chelsea, who have played three matches less and were beaten in the Continental Cup final by Manchester City on Saturday.

Later on Sunday, Tottenham missed the chance to go second after being held to a goalless draw at Reading.

Spurs went close to breaking the deadlock when Ashleigh Neville’s looping effort came back off the inside of the post.

Royals goalkeeper Grace Moloney was in inspired form, while at the other end Tinja-Riikka Korpela saved well from Amalie Eikeland.

The point leaves Tottenham in fourth place, behind Manchester United on goal difference, while Reading are sixth.

