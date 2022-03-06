Jack Nowell calls for attacking bravery from England in Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Nowell calls for attacking bravery from England in Six Nations

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 10.01pm
Jack Nowell wants England to be bold in their attack (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Nowell wants England to be bold in their attack (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jack Nowell has urged England to be brave by attacking the final two rounds of their Guinness Six Nations title quest.

Ireland visit Twickenham on Saturday before the Championship closes against France in Paris a week later and both rivals for Wales’ crown must be dispatched if Eddie Jones’ men are to prevail.

England’s attack has functioned sporadically so far, with the team taking a significant step backwards following a successful autumn amid Jones’ declared intent of getting it to fire in time for next year’s World Cup.

Nowell admits it is a work in progress but believes that adopting the right mindset is crucial.

“A lot of it is about being brave. There have been times in the past with England – and we have all seen it – when we had chances to go but maybe we have dropped into a kick,” the Exeter wing said.

“The game changes with different teams you play against, but we are being backed by the coaches.

“With the players we have in the squad now, if we see that chance to go, wherever we are on the field, we want to give it a go and give it a good chance to attack and get ourselves down there.

“It is the awareness of knowing when to go. The communication and the chat is important.

“When we have guys like Harry Randall and Marcus Smith, you need to give them time to do their stuff.

“It’s about playing what we have got in front of us. We are not silly with it, we are not chucking the ball around and not trying to look for something that isn’t on.

“We can always drop into something else after if we are stopped with their defence. I get excited in meetings when we talk about us throwing the ball around and having a go.

Marcus Smith has been the one shining light in England's attack this autumn
Marcus Smith has been the one shining light in England’s attack (Adam Davy/PA)

“Anything could happen at the weekend when we come up against Ireland, but I am pretty sure they will be saying the same thing about us as well.”

England’s only defeat came in the opening round against Scotland and Nowell insists that setback has simplified their objectives.

“If anything it has made it easier for us. By losing that game against Scotland at the start, every single game we come up against now is a must-win,” he said.

“It has cleared it up a little bit for us. We know now that we have literally got to go out every weekend and give it everything, there is no holding back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier