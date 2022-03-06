Joe Perry wins first title in UK with victory over Judd Trump in Welsh Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Perry wins first title in UK with victory over Judd Trump in Welsh Open

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 10.17pm
Joe Perry’s only other ranking title came at the 2015 Players Championship in Thailand (Tess Derry/PA)
Joe Perry's only other ranking title came at the 2015 Players Championship in Thailand (Tess Derry/PA)

Joe Perry produced a determined display to beat Judd Trump 9-5 to win the Welsh Open at Celtic Manor and claim his first ranking title in the UK.

Perry, 47, had been a professional since 1991, but his only other ranking victory came at the 2015 Players Championship in Thailand.

World number three Trump had matched Perry during the afternoon session, which finished locked at 4-4.

When the players returned to the table for the evening conclusion, Perry produced a clearance of 108 and made another couple of half-century breaks to move 7-5 ahead at the interval.

Perry maintained his momentum to come from behind after capitalising on an error from Trump to claim the 13th frame 62-44 and move within one of victory.

A break of 70 looked to have pushed Perry on the brink, only for Trump to clear 30 before setting up a snooker.

Perry, though, played his way out and eventually knocked in a long green followed by brown and blue to get over the line and secure the Ray Reardon Trophy.

“This is the absolute highlight of my career by a country mile,” Perry said on BBC Two Wales.

“I actually thought it was coming to an end, and now I have the best moment of my snooker career. To do it against a great champion like Judd is the icing on the cake.”

Perry’s parents were watching on from the audience in Newport.

“They have supported me since I was 10 years old and if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have been a snooker player,” he said.

“I have won a tournament before, but no-one was there, and I know they are proud of me, but this is amazing.”

Judd Trump
Judd Trump’s wait for a Welsh Open title goes on (James Manning/PA)

Trump paid tribute to Perry, who becomes the second oldest ranking winner in history behind Reardon and is set to move up into the world’s top 25.

He said: “It was a tough game. Joe played the better of us from start to finish, so fair play to him.

“I want to congratulate him because it is his first win in the UK and he is one of the nicest guys on the tour, so everybody is very happy for him.”

Former world champion Trump, whose wait for a first Welsh Open title goes on, added: “I was just digging in all day trying to stay with him, and there were a couple of chances where I missed easy balls in the match.

“I gave it my all, but it was just not meant to be. Joe put me under pressure from the start and potted some cracking long balls, scored the heavier and was potting crucial balls at crucial times.”

