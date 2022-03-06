Leicester have done it before – Tim Krul insists Norwich can still beat drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester have done it before – Tim Krul insists Norwich can still beat drop

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 10.31pm
Tim Krul insists Norwich must keep belief in their battle to avoid relegation (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tim Krul insists Norwich must keep belief in their battle to avoid relegation (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tim Krul has urged Norwich to draw belief from Leicester’s great escape in 2015 after their survival hopes were further dented by Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Brentford.

The Carrow Road clash between the promoted sides had been dubbed a “must-not-lose” fixture by the respective managers, but a hat-trick from Ivan Toney earned the visitors all three points, with Teemu Pukki’s late effort mere consolation.

It kept Norwich rooted to the bottom of the table and five points from safety with only 11 games left.

It is, though, a better situation than Leicester found themselves in seven years ago when the Foxes were seven points adrift at the same stage of the season before embarking on a superb run of seven victories from their last nine matches to stay up.

A year later they secured an even more remarkable maiden Premier League title win and, if the Canaries need inspiration, they can look to assistant boss Craig Shakespeare, who was part of the Leicester staff during both seasons.

“We all know how huge a task it is, but Leicester have done it before,” Norwich goalkeeper Krul insisted.

“Eleven games is 33 points, we know we need to win five maybe six out of those.

“We are still playing a lot of teams around us and we need to drag Leeds in. We still have Newcastle, Brighton and Burnley, so there are definitely games, but it is easier said than done because this was a game we expected to win.”

Before Norwich visit Elland Road on Sunday they face Chelsea at home on Thursday in the type of fixture Krul says could give them the “spark” they need.

The Dutchman added: “I understand that when you have 17 points people like to say, ‘You are already down’, but we know we have got that quality and it needs to fall for us because you can’t give up.

“We need to start looking at ourselves and not hoping for other teams to keep losing.

“If you start winning the pressure is on those teams who are looking over their shoulders. That’s what we need to start doing and Leeds is one of those teams, but we need to win against a couple of teams where we don’t expect to win as well. Thursday against Chelsea is a massive task.

“Those are the games where we might do something unexpected. We are all looking at the teams around us, but to beat a team like Chelsea might be the spark we all need.”

