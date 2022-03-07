Natasha Jonas believes women’s boxing is not solely relying on big names

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Natasha Jonas believes women’s boxing is not solely relying on big names

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 6.03am
Natasha Jonas became world champion last month (Nick Potts/PA)
Natasha Jonas believes women’s boxing is awash with rivalries and is not solely relying on Katie Taylor’s much-anticipated showdown against Amanda Serrano to bring in fans.

Taylor, who narrowly outpointed Jonas to retain her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles 10 months ago, and Serrano will make history on April 30 in the first female fight to headline Madison Square Garden in New York.

With Ireland’s Taylor and Puerto Rico’s Serrano, who has held world titles in seven weight categories, regarded as two of the finest fighters of their era their upcoming bout is among the best that can be made – male or female.

Katie Taylor, left, and Amanda Serrano fight on April 30 (Adam Davy/PA)
But Jonas believes grudge bouts between middleweight pair Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall or super-featherweights Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner could also be significant in raising the profile for women.

Jonas, who last month leapt three divisions to capture the vacant WBO super-welterweight title with a second-round stoppage of Chris Namus, told the PA news agency: “There’s a few fights in women’s boxing that can do that now.

“Taylor-Serrano’s definitely one of them, Sav-Claressa for me is more important because I’ve invested in Sav, she’s my Team GB team-mate. Claressa, I’ve known very well since she was a kid at London 2012.

“Mikaela Mayer and Baumgardner is a tasty fight. Mayer’s good at the trash talk and we need different personalities in boxing, we can’t have everyone being the nicey-nicey people who are very respectful and polite.

“The more entertaining it is and we are an entertainment sport, the more people will want to watch.”

There remains a major discrepancy between the pay male and female fighters earn but Jonas was heartened by a recent social media post from Serrano, who last year linked up with promoter and fellow boxer Jake Paul.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Jonas said: “I saw a tweet from Serrano saying she’s now a millionaire, whether that’s because of the Katie fight or because she’s with Jake Paul, whatever it is hats off to her.

“She’s making more money than she ever has before, she’s at a level that we all aspire to.

“I think we’re doing everything that we can. We’re fighting everyone that we can, we’re pushing on, we’re performing. It’s up to now promoters, broadcasters, sponsors, everyone else to back us as they do with the men.”

