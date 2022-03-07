Football rumours: Over 300 interested parties in buying Chelsea from Abramovich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Over 300 interested parties in buying Chelsea from Abramovich

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 7.39am
Roman Abramovich has valued Chelsea FC at £3billion (PA Wire)
Roman Abramovich has valued Chelsea FC at £3billion (PA Wire)

What the papers say

Roman Abramovich has claimed he has received over 300 expressions of interest for Chelsea, according to the Sun. The latest two candidates to emerge as potential buyers are property billionaire Nick Candy and the Ricketts family, who own American baseball franchise the Chicago Cubs.

Aston Villa have reportedly been quoted £21million to sign Paris St Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. The Sun claims the 31-year-old is not happy at the Ligue 1 club and while the Holland international’s deal does not expire until 2024, he will be allowed to leave for the right price.

Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby
Bater Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby (PA Wire)

The Daily Mail claims that Newcastle are prepared to offer £50m for Bayer Leverkusen’s winger Moussa Diaby. The Premier League club has been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old for “a number of months”, the paper says.

The Mail also writes that Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old Brighton midfielder Toby Collyer. The former England under-17 international’s contract with the Seagulls ends in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez warms up with the ball prior to the UEFA Champions
Several clubs are keen to sign Luis Suarez (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Luis Suarez: Marca reports the Atletico Madrid striker will leave at the end of his contract in the summer, with Inter Milan, Ajax and Sevilla among the clubs interested.

Josh Stones: Wigan and Blackburn are both monitoring the 18-year-old striker who plays for National League North side Guiseley, the Sun says.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier