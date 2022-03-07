Premier League winner Danny Simpson leaves Bristol City after just eight games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Simpson has left Bristol City after his contract was ended by mutual agreement.

The veteran full-back, who won a Premier League title winner’s medal at Leicester in the 2015-16 season, joined the Sky Bet Championship club in March 2021.

Simpson played just eight times for Bristol City, with his last appearance coming in a 3-0 defeat at West Brom last October.

The 35-year-old made over 130 appearances for Leicester between 2014 and 2019, and has won promotion from the Championship on three occasions with Sunderland, Newcastle and QPR.