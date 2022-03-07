Premier League winner Danny Simpson leaves Bristol City after just eight games By Press Association March 7 2022, 9.25am Former Premier League title winner Danny Simpson has left Bristol City by mutual consent (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Danny Simpson has left Bristol City after his contract was ended by mutual agreement. The veteran full-back, who won a Premier League title winner’s medal at Leicester in the 2015-16 season, joined the Sky Bet Championship club in March 2021. Simpson played just eight times for Bristol City, with his last appearance coming in a 3-0 defeat at West Brom last October. The 35-year-old made over 130 appearances for Leicester between 2014 and 2019, and has won promotion from the Championship on three occasions with Sunderland, Newcastle and QPR. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Nottingham Forest stay in touch with play-off places after win over Bristol City Steve Cooper could shuffle Forest pack for Bristol City visit after midweek draw Chris Wilder calls for his Boro players to keep going after defeat of West Brom Viktor Gyokeres nets late winner as Coventry boost play-off push at Bristol City