Exeter's Jevani Brown faces late fitness test ahead of Swindon clash

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 11.37am
Exeter forward Jevani Brown has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Exeter forward Jevani Brown has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Exeter forward Jevani Brown faces a late fitness test before his side’s home game against Swindon.

Brown missed Friday’s 2-1 defeat at Mansfield due to a hamstring strain and will be monitored by boss Matt Taylor.

Defender Cheick Diabate remains doubtful after sustaining a rib injury in the recent draw at Bristol Rovers, but Offrande Zanzala is in contention to start after returning to action sooner than expected at Mansfield.

Zanzala was a second-half substitute having been sidelined since the end of January after undergoing knee surgery.

Swindon have been dealt a blow as defenders Brandon Cooper and Joe Tomlinson have both sustained long-term injuries.

Cooper is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in the 2-1 win at Bradford and Peterborough loanee Tomlinson will be out for weeks due to a groin problem. Club captain Dion Conroy could return after overcoming a groin issue.

Forward Harry McKirdy starts a two-match ban after reaching 10 yellow cards for the season, while on-loan Aston Villa forward Louie Barry (ankle) will be assessed after missing out at the weekend.

Jordan Lyden is out for the season with an Achilles injury, but fellow midfielder Jack Payne (knee) stepped off the bench on Saturday to end a two-month injury lay-off by converting the winner via a stoppage-time penalty.

