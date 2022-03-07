City joy, United despair – The stats showing gulf in class between derby rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
City joy, United despair – The stats showing gulf in class between derby rivals

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 1.37pm
United’s despair is apparent as Manchester City celebrate their fourth goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City demonstrated their dominance over neighbours United with a 4-1 win in Sunday’s derby.

This season’s Premier League statistics back up the difference in class between the sides and, here, the PA news agency assesses how they compare.

Dominance at both ends

Man City v Man United, Premier League 2021-22
Manchester City dominate the season’s comparison with their local rivals (PA graphic)

The league table shows a 22-point gap between the rivals, City top after winning 22 of their 28 games, while United are battling for a Champions League place after winning only 13 of 28 – on course to win less than half of their games for only the third time in the Premier League era.

Statistics relating to goals at either end of the field make the differences all the more clear, particularly at the defensive end where City have kept more than twice as many clean sheets but required less than half as many saves to do so.

City and Ederson lead the Premier League with 16 clean sheets, with United managing only seven to rank joint 11th even as David De Gea leads the league with 104 saves. He and Leeds’ Illan Meslier are the only goalkeepers in three figures, according to the league’s official website, with Ederson called into action for only 48 saves and City 50 in total.

City’s attack, meanwhile, ranks second to only Liverpool with 68 goals and 517 shots – respectively three and 11 behind Jurgen Klopp’s side. United rank a respectable third in shots, but a long way behind City with 399, while their 45 goals rank fifth.

Pass masters

Most passes attempted in Premier League 2021-22
Manchester City have this season’s four most prolific passers, with United’s top man ranking 21st (PA graphic)

The playing style of Pep Guardiola’s team is reflected in the Premier League passing statistics, with their players occupying the top four spots in terms of passes attempted.

Joao Cancelo leads the way with 2,164, averaging over 83 per match in his 26 appearances, with Aymeric Laporte also over 2,000 and fellow centre-back Ruben Dias just nine short. Midfielder Rodri ranks fourth before Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk breaks the monopoly.

There is even a fifth City player, Bernardo Silva, ranked ahead of United’s leading passer Bruno Fernandes and the pattern is repeated in overall touches. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold ranks second there behind Cancelo, with Rodri, Laporte and Dias completing the top five.

Cancelo’s extraordinary season in a marauding full-back role sees him also lead City in terms of both tackles and, most remarkably, shots where he ranks 10th in the league with 59.

That is one area where United have an outstanding contributor, Cristiano Ronaldo’s 79 attempts exceeded only by Liverpool’s Golden Boot pace-setter Mohamed Salah, while Paul Pogba is tied for third in the league on nine assists – two more than City’s top contributor Gabriel Jesus.

Double delight

Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring in City's win at Old Trafford in November
Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring in City’s win at Old Trafford in November (Martin Rickett/PA)

Having also won 2-0 at Old Trafford in November, City completed a league double over United for the first time since 2018-19.

United had actually won three of the four league meetings in between those two campaigns, along with a goalless draw at Old Trafford last term, though City finished higher in the table and knocked them out of the Carabao Cup on both occasions.

The last time there was a league win apiece was in 2017-18, with City winning 2-1 at Old Trafford before Pogba inspired United to a 3-2 success at the Etihad Stadium.

