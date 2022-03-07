Reda Khadra to be assessed for Blackburn By Press Association March 7 2022, 2.33pm Reda Khadra could miss out on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Reda Khadra will be assessed ahead of Blackburn’s clash with Millwall at Ewood Park. The 20-year-old forward did not reappear for the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Fulham after sustaining an injury and did not train on Monday. Defender Deyovaisio Zeefuik will also miss out with a calf strain that forced him off in the 17th minute of the same fixture. Midfielder Joe Rothwell is pushing to return to Rovers’ starting line-up after coming off the bench on Saturday. Daniel Ballard will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts for Millwall in Lancashire. The 22-year-old defender played his first 90 minutes since returning from knee surgery in the Lions’ 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday. Striker Benik Afobe is set to lead the line once again after he returned from a hamstring injury at the weekend. Gary Rowett’s side are looking to make it six straight league wins. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close