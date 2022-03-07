Tom George believes it is ‘massive’ for the Boat Race to return to the Thames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom George believes it is ‘massive’ for the Boat Race to return to the Thames

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 3.27pm
Oxford (left) and Cambridge teams during The Gemini Boat Race 2022 announcement at the Mandarin Oriental (John Walton/PA)
British Olympic medallist Tom George has said it is massive that next month’s Boat Race will be back in London.

More than 250,000 spectators are expected to line the banks of the River Thames for the 167th Men’s and 76th Women’s Boat Race between Cambridge and Oxford.

The 2020 race was cancelled amid the outbreak of Covid-19, while last year’s edition moved away from the capital for the first time since the war, taking place without spectators on Ely’s River Great Ouse.

The Cambridge and Oxford crews were announced in London on Monday
But this year’s showdown on April 3 sees the race return to its traditional home between Putney and Mortlake on the 4.5-mile Championship Course.

George, who took bronze in Britain’s men’s eight team at Tokyo last summer, said: “It is massive for the event.

“It is going to be a nerve-wracking day full of excitement and energy that has built up, and there is a real appetite for it this year.

“When we are training in Putney, there are so many people who have come up to us and asked if it is back here this year, and said that they are really excited and they will come and watch.

Tom George and Oliver Wynne-Griffith (both Cambridge) and Charles Elwes (Oxford) won Olympic bronze for Great Britain in the men's eights last summer
“That aspect of it is really exciting, but it is important we make sure that we keep all of the noise internal. And if we can harness the crowd and use their energy without it becoming a distraction then it will be a positive thing.”

George will be joined in Cambridge’s boat by fellow eights’ bronze medallist, Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Switzerland’s 2016 Olympic gold medallist Simon Scheurch.

Oxford have five British crew members, including Angus Groom, who won Olympic silver in the men’s quadruple sculls last summer, and Charlie Elwes, a bronze medallist in the eight boat alongside George and Wynne-Griffith.

Cambridge are the defending champions but weighed in 35.6 kilograms lighter than rivals’ Oxford’s 821kg at Monday’s crew launch.


But George, 27, added: “It is a good thing that we are lighter.

“We knew that was going to be the case and we don’t want to be carrying extra weight we don’t need over that long course.

“We are in a good spot and while they might see it as an advantage that is probably a good thing. In terms of their outlook, we want them to underrate us as much as possible.”

The 2022 women’s crews will be made up of eight nationalities, including Britain’s Imogen Grant.

Grant, who missed out on a bronze medal in the lightweight women’s double scull by just one hundredth of a second in Tokyo, sits in the stroke seat for Cambridge. 

