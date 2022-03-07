John Hartson hails Ange Postecoglou’s mission impossible as Celtic set pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hartson hails Ange Postecoglou’s mission impossible as Celtic set pace

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 3.39pm
John Hartson has praised the Celtic manager (Andrew Milligan/PA)
John Hartson thought it would be “impossible” for Celtic to win the title ahead of the season and believes Ange Postecoglou is close to a “remarkable” achievement.

Celtic maintained a three-point lead over Rangers with eight games left in the cinch Premiership when they won 3-1 at Livingston on Sunday.

Postecoglou arrived at a club in major transition last summer and Hartson admits his scepticism has been confounded.

“If you think how well Ange Postecoglou has done in terms of building this team and getting them to play this expansive, free-flowing, forward-thinking football, he deserves an awful lot of credit,” the former Celtic striker said.

“Rangers were favourites at the start of the season and rightly so, 25 points they won it by last season. Celtic were all over the place at the start of the season, didn’t have a manager in place, thought they were going to get Eddie Howe. Ange Postecoglou comes in and no disrespect, nobody had heard of him.

“I remember doing a gig at the start of the season with a couple of players and we were all thinking ‘transition’. And I said ‘well, it might take two years, because Rangers are that strong’. And Celtic were that far behind.

“They lost their best striker in (Odsonne) Edouard and their best defender in (Kristoffer) Ajer, they lost their captain (Scott Brown), Peter Lawwell (chief executive).

“The whole club needed someone to come in and get it spot-on and unite everyone again. And they have done that with the football they have played. It is fantastic football, it is the Celtic way: score more than the opposition.

“I think they have had an exceptional season. They need to improve a lot in Europe, that will be the key next season.

“But if you think about where Celtic were to where they are now, at one point I think they were nine points behind, to keep up that spirit and character has been a credit.

“Ange Postecoglou has come in, been very humble, he understands it, he understand the fans and what the club is about.

“As a club they have bounced back ever so well. I go back to the start of the season – Celtic can’t win the league, it’s impossible to win the league in the state they were in.

“Ange has come in and changed everyone’s thinking. I will go on record and say if we hadn’t got Ange in, we wouldn’t be where we are now.

“The players have had to perform, the board deserve a lot of credit for backing the manager, but we wouldn’t be where we are now if we hadn’t had the opportunity to bring Ange Postecoglou to the club.

“I was one of the ignorant ones who said ‘I don’t think he is a big enough name’. I am not alone in that, lots of people said: ‘Who is he?’ But boy has he stood up and he has the crowd in the palm of his hand right now.

“It would be a remarkable achievement (if they won the league). People talk about 1998 when Celtic stopped the 10, that was another great achievement. What Steven Gerrard did last season was magnificent, Rangers conceding so few goals. And this would arguably be right up there.

“I think Ange started a team a few weeks ago that only had two players that weren’t his signings. These guys that have come in have hit the ground running.”

