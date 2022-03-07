Adam Smith suspended as Bournemouth host Championship bottom side Peterborough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Smith will not be available for Bournemouth’s Championship visit of struggling Peterborough on Tuesday as they look to keep the pressure on the top two.

The 30-year-old defender was sent off in stoppage time of the Cherries’ 2-1 loss to Preston on Saturday and will be missing for their next three games.

Forward Jaidon Anthony returned to the fold in that game after missing the win over Stoke and he will be hoping to complete 90 minutes in midweek.

Midfielder Ryan Christie also returned and will be looking to start.

Kwame Poku is hoping to feature for Grant McCann’s bottom-of-the-table side on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old midfielder was substituted in the first half of their 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield on Friday but the decision to take him off was not injury related.

Goalkeeper Steven Benda and defender Frankie Kent may return to action if they recover from illness in time for the match.

Jack Taylor may also be involved as he comes back from injury.