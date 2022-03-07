Alessandro Bastoni: Inter players not in the right job if they fear Anfield trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alessandro Bastoni: Inter players not in the right job if they fear Anfield trip

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 3.55pm
Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is relishing a visit to Anfield (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is relishing a visit to Anfield (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni insists any player who fears facing Liverpool at Anfield is “not in the right job”.

The Serie A champions arrive on Merseyside looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg of their last-16 encounter at the San Siro last month.

Liverpool have not lost at home for exactly a year and have never lost a European tie after winning the first leg away (36 times).

In 199 previous home European matches (one of which was played in Budapest against RB Leipzig last season due to Covid protocols) Liverpool have only lost by two goals seven times, with Mohamed Salah having scored eight goals in seven Champions League games this season.

“They have some top players who are up there among the best in Europe,” said Bastoni, a Euro 2020 winner with Italy.

“If you are scared to play in these games it is not the right job for you. I can’t wait for the game.

“I’ve been against top players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jnr, who are all top European players as well.

“Salah, (Sadio) Mane and (Diogo) Jota are all fantastic players but we will need to play very well tomorrow and show our team spirit – that goes for me and all the other players.

“It is the first time for many of us playing at this level in Europe (Inter are in the last 16 for the first time in a decade) so it is an opportunity to improve and gain more confidence.

“It will be a wonderful experience. I’ve been dreaming of playing in English stadiums and got to do so at Wembley in the summer and that one went our way.”

Inter come into the game on the back of a 5-0 victory over Salernitana and coach Simone Inzaghi hopes that will be the confidence-booster they need.

“We have had to use up lots of physical and especially mental energy in recent games, but these kind of games serve as motivation and allow you to have the best possible approach,” he said

“The 5-0 win didn’t end any crisis as there wasn’t one in the first place. We are a solid squad and there are no problems internally and that’s what counts.

“We have always been confident in ourselves and the 5-0 win shows we have quality.”

