Alfredo Morelos makes the right impression on former Rangers striker

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley claims Alfredo Morelos was “unplayable” in their recent Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team host Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday after disposing of the tournament favourites in the previous round.

Morelos netted in the first leg in Germany and has now scored 18 goals this season, one more than in the whole of last term.

Former England international Hateley said: “He’s been fantastic. I have been a big critic of Alfredo in how he does his work but in two or three games leading up to the Dortmund game, I saw a big change in him and his mentality.

“He looks a lot more comfortable with the ball coming into him, he is making the right decisions now, when to hold on to the ball and when to lay it off first time.

“It all seems to have just come with the arrival of Gio.

“In the Dortmund games he was unplayable. Playing against Mats Hummels, I mean he is slower than a week in jail, but you are playing against a world-class footballer. He’s a very smart player as well, Hummels, and he made him look very, very ordinary.”

