MK Dons boss Liam Manning without banned Daniel Harvie against Cheltenham

Liam Manning will be forced to make at least one change as his buoyant MK Dons side look to claim a fifth straight win against Cheltenham.

The Dons shrugged off the early dismissal of Daniel Harvie to sink Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham on Saturday and bolster their automatic promotion hopes.

The suspended Harvie is set to be replaced by fellow full-back Kaine Kesler Hayden who stepped into the breach at the weekend.

David Kasumu is also looking for a swift return to the starting line-up after having to settle for a place on the bench against the Millers.

Cheltenham also go into game in good form after cruising to a 4-0 win over Doncaster at the weekend.

And there could be more good news for boss Michael Duff as Ellis Chapman looks to feature for the first time since sustaining a groin injury in December.

Defender Sean Long was a non-playing substitute on Saturday as he continues to be eased back from a month on the sidelines.

Charlie Brown and George Lloyd have returned to training but the game is likely to come too soon for them, while Conor Thomas is a little further away from fitness.