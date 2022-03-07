Kyle Dempsey faces fitness test before Bolton’s clash with Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Dempsey faces fitness test before Bolton’s clash with Morecambe

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 4.23pm
Bolton midfielder Kyle Dempsey, right, is hoping to pass a fitness test (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bolton midfielder Kyle Dempsey, right, is hoping to pass a fitness test (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bolton midfielder Kyle Dempsey will have a fitness test before the home game against Morecambe.

Dempsey missed Saturday’s 3-0 win at his former club Gillingham through illness and a groin strain, but could return to contention.

Vice-captain Gethin Jones is still on compassionate leave following the death of his mother, but boss Ian Evatt has no new injury concerns.

Forward Elias Kachunga (thigh), plus midfielders Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) and Kieran Lee (heel) are still out.

Morecambe could be boosted by the return of Toumani Diagouraga, Aaron Wildig and Greg Leigh, who will all be assessed.

The Shrimpers trio missed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Plymouth through illness, but have not been ruled out of a speedy return by boss Derek Adams.

Defenders Ryan McLaughlin and Jacob Mensah will also be monitored following injury lay-offs.

Forward Jonah Ayungu is among those pushing for a recall to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench at the weekend.

