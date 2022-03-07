Kyle Dempsey faces fitness test before Bolton’s clash with Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton midfielder Kyle Dempsey will have a fitness test before the home game against Morecambe.

Dempsey missed Saturday’s 3-0 win at his former club Gillingham through illness and a groin strain, but could return to contention.

Vice-captain Gethin Jones is still on compassionate leave following the death of his mother, but boss Ian Evatt has no new injury concerns.

Forward Elias Kachunga (thigh), plus midfielders Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) and Kieran Lee (heel) are still out.

Morecambe could be boosted by the return of Toumani Diagouraga, Aaron Wildig and Greg Leigh, who will all be assessed.

The Shrimpers trio missed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Plymouth through illness, but have not been ruled out of a speedy return by boss Derek Adams.

Defenders Ryan McLaughlin and Jacob Mensah will also be monitored following injury lay-offs.

Forward Jonah Ayungu is among those pushing for a recall to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench at the weekend.