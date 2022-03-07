Everton will not be taking up offer of £30m local authority loan for new stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Everton will not be taking up offer of £30m local authority loan for new stadium

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 4.35pm
Everton will not be utilising a £30million loan to help fund the building of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock (PA)
Everton will not be taking up the offer of a £30million local authority loan to help fund their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock after sourcing alternative private funding but a £15m grant remains on the table.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram confirmed in a statement the loan from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority would now not be required by the club.

“Earlier this year Everton Football Club notified the LCRCA that it had found alternative sources of funding from the private sector and would therefore no longer require the £30m loan,” read the statement.

“We are in contact about the next steps on the £15m grant that is intended to preserve the historical assets of Bramley-Moore Dock, support the wider development of the site, create jobs for local people and attract visitors to the region.”

A funding package to cover the estimated £500m-plus cost of the waterfront stadium has yet to be announced but a £30m deal for first option to buy the naming rights secured by Alisher Usmanov appears unlikely to go any further at this stage.

The club suspended involvement with the billionaire’s businesses, which sponsored the training ground, Goodison Park and women’s team, even before the Government sanctioned the oligarch for his ties to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

