No fresh injury worries for Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher ahead of Wimbledon clash

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has no new injury concerns as his side aim to make it two wins in a row with victory over Wimbledon.

Argyle’s win over Morecambe on Saturday ended a run of two straight defeats and moved them back to the brink of the play-off places.

Schumacher is still without midfielder Alfie Lewis, who is sidelined after picking up a thigh injury in training, while defender Dan Scarr has a torn hamstring.

George Cooper and Brendan Galloway are already ruled out for the remainder of the season with knee injuries.

The Dons hope for good news on defender Henry Lawrence, who has been battling a hamstring injury but could be fit to return.

Anthony Hartigan is also pushing for a return to the starting line-up after making an impressive comeback as a substitute in Saturday’s otherwise frustrating defeat at Wigan.

The defeat in Lancashire extended their winless run of league games to 16 and left them on the brink of the League One relegation zone.

Ben Heneghan, Aaron Cosgrave, Aaron Pressley and Egli Kaja all remain sidelined for the visitors.