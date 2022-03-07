No fresh injury worries for Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher ahead of Wimbledon clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No fresh injury worries for Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher ahead of Wimbledon clash

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 4.39pm
Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth are seeking their second straight win (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth are seeking their second straight win (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has no new injury concerns as his side aim to make it two wins in a row with victory over Wimbledon.

Argyle’s win over Morecambe on Saturday ended a run of two straight defeats and moved them back to the brink of the play-off places.

Schumacher is still without midfielder Alfie Lewis, who is sidelined after picking up a thigh injury in training, while defender Dan Scarr has a torn hamstring.

George Cooper and Brendan Galloway are already ruled out for the remainder of the season with knee injuries.

The Dons hope for good news on defender Henry Lawrence, who has been battling a hamstring injury but could be fit to return.

Anthony Hartigan is also pushing for a return to the starting line-up after making an impressive comeback as a substitute in Saturday’s otherwise frustrating defeat at Wigan.

The defeat in Lancashire extended their winless run of league games to 16 and left them on the brink of the League One relegation zone.

Ben Heneghan, Aaron Cosgrave, Aaron Pressley and Egli Kaja all remain sidelined for the visitors.

