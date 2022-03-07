Callum O’Hare and Dominic Hyam eyeing returns as Coventry take on Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum O’Hare and Dominic Hyam eyeing returns as Coventry take on Luton

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 4.51pm
Callum O’Hare could return for Coventry (Nigel French/PA)
Callum O'Hare could return for Coventry (Nigel French/PA)

Callum O’Hare and Dominic Hyam could return for Coventry’s Championship clash with Luton on Tuesday.

Midfielder O’Hare sat out of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Swansea with a leg injury and so did defender Hyam – after he suffered concussion in training – but both could be a boost for City in midweek.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley has sustained a hamstring injury and will not be available.

Matty Godden and Josh Eccles both remain out with injury.

Gabriel Osho is doubtful for the Hatters’ trip to the West Midlands.

The 23-year-old defender was forced off with an injury in the 39th minute of their 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday and may not be risked.

Goalkeeper Jed Steer is ruled out after he sustained a serious injury in the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea last week.

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass awaits to make his full debut.

