Crawley striker Tom Nichols doubtful for Bristol Rovers clash

Crawley striker Tom Nichols remains doubtful for the home game against his former club Bristol Rovers.

Nichols, Crawley’s joint-leading scorer this season, missed Saturday’s goalless home draw against Scunthorpe through injury and will be assessed.

Striker Aramide Oteh and midfielder James Tilley, who sustained a serious head injury in last month’s home defeat to Hartlepool, are unlikely to feature.

Boss John Yems serves the second game of his three-match touchline ban after admitting charges of using abusive and insulting words towards a match official during the defeat to Hartlepool.

Rovers are expected to be without defender Connor Taylor, who was forced out of Saturday’s defeat at Newport due to an ankle injury.

Fellow defender Alfie Kilgour is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery for a second time in the current campaign.

Midfielder Josh Grant, who has missed the last eight games after sustaining a knee injury in early February, is still out.

Joey Barton’s side slipped to their first defeat in seven league games at the weekend and are four points adrift of the play-off places.