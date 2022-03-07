George Baldock pushing for Sheffield United return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Baldock pushing for Sheffield United return

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 5.17pm
George Baldock may return for the visit of Middlesbrough (Tim Goode/PA)
George Baldock could return for Sheffield United as they prepare to face Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old right-back missed the Blades’ 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Friday night but has since returned to training.

Charlie Goode remains suspended following his red card against Blackburn and fellow defender Chris Basham is also expected to miss out again.

David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster are out for the rest of the season.

Chris Wilder will return to Bramall Lane as Middlesbrough boss for the first time since leaving United.

Riley McGree remains doubtful after suffering a setback in his recovery from a groin injury.

Fellow midfielder Martin Payero is still out, while forward Aaron Connolly will be looking to make it back-to-back starts.

Boro go into the game one point and one place above their opponents.

