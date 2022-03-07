Swansea hoping goalkeeper Andy Fisher will be fit to face Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swansea hoping goalkeeper Andy Fisher will be fit to face Fulham

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 5.19pm
Andy Fisher should be fine to line up in goal for Swansea despite taking a knock at the weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Swansea will be hoping goalkeeper Andy Fisher is fit to face table-topping Fulham on Tuesday night.

Fisher was in discomfort making a save in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Coventry but should be fine to keep his place.

Hannes Wolf will miss out after testing positive for coronavirus but Korey Smith is expected to be available despite receiving treatment at the end of the weekend victory.

Cyrus Christie is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Tom Cairney could be in line for a return for the Cottagers.

The midfielder has sat out the last three games through illness and will be monitored ahead of the trip to Wales.

Marco Silva has no fresh injury concerns as Fulham continue their march towards the Championship title.

The Portuguese may be tempted to freshen up his side, with the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid, Kenny Tete and Nathaniel Chalobah waiting in the wings.

