Swansea hoping goalkeeper Andy Fisher will be fit to face Fulham

Swansea will be hoping goalkeeper Andy Fisher is fit to face table-topping Fulham on Tuesday night.

Fisher was in discomfort making a save in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Coventry but should be fine to keep his place.

Hannes Wolf will miss out after testing positive for coronavirus but Korey Smith is expected to be available despite receiving treatment at the end of the weekend victory.

Cyrus Christie is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Tom Cairney could be in line for a return for the Cottagers.

The midfielder has sat out the last three games through illness and will be monitored ahead of the trip to Wales.

Marco Silva has no fresh injury concerns as Fulham continue their march towards the Championship title.

The Portuguese may be tempted to freshen up his side, with the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid, Kenny Tete and Nathaniel Chalobah waiting in the wings.