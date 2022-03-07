No new fitness worries for Crewe ahead of clash with Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new fitness worries for Crewe ahead of clash with Portsmouth

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 5.57pm
David Artell will be looking for a rare win when Crewe host Portsmouth on Tuesday night. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crewe have no new injury doubts ahead of the visit of Portsmouth.

The Railwaymen lost 3-1 at home to Wycombe on Saturday, their eighth loss in nine games.

Rio Adebisi (foot) is a long-term absentee but there could be better news with regards to Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Kashket edging towards full fitness.

Billy Sass-Davies could play again this season having initially been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a blood clot on his calf.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has no concerns over the fitness of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The Manchester City loanee has required on-pitch treatment in the last two games.

Both occasions saw physios look at Bazunu’s thigh but Cowley believes he is fine to keep his place.

Ronan Curtis is back for Pompey following a two-match ban but Reeco Hackett (knee) is out for the season.

