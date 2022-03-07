Neville fuming, Sancho apology, Fofana’s new deal – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association March 7 2022, 6.03pm Gary Neville (left), Jadon Sancho (centre) and Wesley Fofana (Adam Davy/Martin Rickett/Rui Vieira/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 7. Football Gary Neville was still fuming with the Manchester derby. Still can’t get my head around that!However City aren’t just better on the pitch. A new dawn for United with Richard Arnold as CEO and a new manager incoming but yesterday was a fitting memorial to the “Ed Woodward/Glazer“ last 10 years of mismanagement. pic.twitter.com/r5ALWj40Y0— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 7, 2022 Jadon Sancho apologised for United’s loss Apologies to the fans… It’s not good enough. We have to look ourselves as players and work hard to make things right. We will keep on fighting. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Da4F5HBb6Y— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) March 7, 2022 Chris Kamara enjoyed his night in the north east. 🎼Oh what a night🎼 @theofficialfwa Awards at the Ramside in Durham.Delighted is an understatement on receiving the Sir Bobby Robson Award @SBRFoundation 🎼Never forget where ya coming from🎼 All my pals school pals were there to support including the best Chairman ever 👍👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/cq0JTP3uTm— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) March 7, 2022 Happy 28th birthday to the England number one. Scoring from the spot 👌Happy birthday, @JPickford1! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/RQDLPfvICB— England (@England) March 7, 2022 Tottenham turned the clock back. Who could forget *that* @J_Klinsmann goal against Everton 🤩 pic.twitter.com/W5oyRzSyCG— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 7, 2022 Leicester announced a new deal with Wesley Fofana. 🚨 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐬 🚨He's signed a new deal with the Football Club, keeping him at King Power Stadium until at least 2027! 😍#Fofana2027— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 7, 2022 Congrats on the new contract brother @Wesley_Fofanaa 💙 pic.twitter.com/zTLuktjjuJ— Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) March 7, 2022 Some positive images were shared. 📸 Best photos from Matchweek 28 so far 😍 pic.twitter.com/oHTZJgvkph— Premier League (@premierleague) March 7, 2022 Cricket Happy 70th birthday Sir Viv Richards. 70 NOT OUT!💪🏽 Today we salute the great Sir Vivian Richards, the man who revolutionized world cricket with his sensational batting.💥🔹️8540 runs in Tests🔹️6721 in ODIs.🔹️World Cup hero in 1975 and 1979.🏆🏆#MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/nCnlmAilTL— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 7, 2022 15,261 international runs for West Indies 🌴Two-time @cricketworldcup winner 🏆Swagger personified 😎Happy birthday to one of the greatest players to grace the sport, @ivivianrichards 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NWYuYhMwHq— ICC (@ICC) March 7, 2022 Steve Smith was praying for good weather. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) Rugby league Rob Burrow was a fan of Headingley’s new artwork. This is amazing. Well done to the artist https://t.co/AebZEr02KA— Rob Burrow MBE (@Rob7Burrow) March 7, 2022 Winter Paralympics Sit skier Steve Arnold was finally on his way to Beijing. Travelling out late due to Covid not the start I wanted. It’s going to be a whistle-stop tour but can’t wait to get on that start line & give it my all. Thanks to my F&F for keeping me positive + @ParalympicGB @GBSnowsport team for all their support in making this happen 🙏💪🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/p3T0sA0JSm— Steve Arnold (@stevearnold79) March 7, 2022 Rugby union Happy 45th birthday to former Ireland, Munster and British and Irish Lions fly-half Ronan O’Gara. Happy birthday to the #GuinnessSixNations record points holder, @RonanOGara10 🥳👏 pic.twitter.com/J26QcwuSvL— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 7, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Starc’s wrong un and Biles gets engaged – Tuesday’s sporting social Sadio Mane returns, Ian Wright still celebrating – Friday’s sporting social Lampard joins Everton and Brentford get Eriksen – Monday’s sporting social Abraham celebrates, Rashford hard at it in the sun – Monday’s sporting social