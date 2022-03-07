Neville fuming, Sancho apology, Fofana’s new deal – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 7.

Football

Gary Neville was still fuming with the Manchester derby.

Still can’t get my head around that! However City aren’t just better on the pitch. A new dawn for United with Richard Arnold as CEO and a new manager incoming but yesterday was a fitting memorial to the “Ed Woodward/Glazer“ last 10 years of mismanagement. pic.twitter.com/r5ALWj40Y0 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 7, 2022

Jadon Sancho apologised for United’s loss

Apologies to the fans… It’s not good enough. We have to look ourselves as players and work hard to make things right. We will keep on fighting. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Da4F5HBb6Y — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) March 7, 2022

Chris Kamara enjoyed his night in the north east.

🎼Oh what a night🎼 @theofficialfwa Awards at the Ramside in Durham.Delighted is an understatement on receiving the Sir Bobby Robson Award @SBRFoundation 🎼Never forget where ya coming from🎼 All my pals school pals were there to support including the best Chairman ever 👍👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/cq0JTP3uTm — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) March 7, 2022

Happy 28th birthday to the England number one.

Tottenham turned the clock back.

Who could forget *that* @J_Klinsmann goal against Everton 🤩 pic.twitter.com/W5oyRzSyCG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 7, 2022

Leicester announced a new deal with Wesley Fofana.

🚨 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐬 🚨 He's signed a new deal with the Football Club, keeping him at King Power Stadium until at least 2027! 😍#Fofana2027 — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 7, 2022

Congrats on the new contract brother @Wesley_Fofanaa 💙 pic.twitter.com/zTLuktjjuJ — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) March 7, 2022

Some positive images were shared.

📸 Best photos from Matchweek 28 so far 😍 pic.twitter.com/oHTZJgvkph — Premier League (@premierleague) March 7, 2022

Cricket

Happy 70th birthday Sir Viv Richards.

70 NOT OUT!💪🏽 Today we salute the great Sir Vivian Richards, the man who revolutionized world cricket with his sensational batting.💥🔹️8540 runs in Tests🔹️6721 in ODIs.🔹️World Cup hero in 1975 and 1979.🏆🏆#MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/nCnlmAilTL — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 7, 2022

15,261 international runs for West Indies 🌴Two-time @cricketworldcup winner 🏆Swagger personified 😎 Happy birthday to one of the greatest players to grace the sport, @ivivianrichards 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NWYuYhMwHq — ICC (@ICC) March 7, 2022

Steve Smith was praying for good weather.

Rugby league

Rob Burrow was a fan of Headingley’s new artwork.

This is amazing. Well done to the artist https://t.co/AebZEr02KA — Rob Burrow MBE (@Rob7Burrow) March 7, 2022

Winter Paralympics

Sit skier Steve Arnold was finally on his way to Beijing.

Travelling out late due to Covid not the start I wanted. It’s going to be a whistle-stop tour but can’t wait to get on that start line & give it my all. Thanks to my F&F for keeping me positive + @ParalympicGB @GBSnowsport team for all their support in making this happen 🙏💪🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/p3T0sA0JSm — Steve Arnold (@stevearnold79) March 7, 2022

Rugby union

Happy 45th birthday to former Ireland, Munster and British and Irish Lions fly-half Ronan O’Gara.