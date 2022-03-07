Matt Penney pushing to start for Ipswich against Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In-form Ipswich have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Lincoln.

The Tractor Boys stretched their unbeaten run to seven with a win over Fleetwood at the weekend.

Boss Kieran McKenna welcomed Matt Penney back to the bench for the victory following an ankle issue and he could be pushing to start.

Lee Evans (knee) and Kyle Edwards (quad) remain sidelined.

Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright is in line to make his first-ever senior start.

The 23-year-old former Nottingham Forest stopper is expected to step in after first-choice Josh Griffiths suffered a head injury in the weekend win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Wright came off the bench to make his debut for the Imps and is likely to deputise at Portman Road.

Michael Appleton has no other injury worries and could stick with the outfield 10 which earned a rare victory last time out.