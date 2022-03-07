Leeds forward Tyler Roberts out for rest of season with hamstring injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds forward Tyler Roberts out for rest of season with hamstring injury

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 9.37pm
Tyler Roberts is out for the remainder of the season due to a ruptured hamstring tendon (Adam Davy/PA)
Leeds forward Tyler Roberts has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery to repair a ruptured hamstring tendon.

The Wales international sustained the injury after appearing as a second-half substitute during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds said in a statement: “Leeds United can confirm Tyler Roberts has successfully undergone surgery on a ruptured hamstring tendon sustained in last Saturday’s Premier League game at Leicester City.

“Roberts will spend the next three months on the sidelines. Everyone at Leeds United wishes Tyler a speedy recovery.”

The 23-year-old stepped off the bench as a 76th-minute replacement for Jack Harrison and was forced off for treatment minutes later after stretching for a bouncing ball on the edge of Leicester’s penalty area.

He limped back into the action after treatment as Leeds had already used all three substitutes, but was clearly in some discomfort and saw out the rest of the game as a bystander.

Roberts was making his 23rd league appearance of the season in new head coach Jesse Marsch’s first game in charge, with 16 of those as a substitute.

Leeds have been dogged by injuries for most of their second campaign back in the top flight and have been without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and skipper Liam Cooper since early December.

