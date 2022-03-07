Ayo Obileye hopes Livi can reap rewards of believing in each other at tough time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ayo Obileye hopes Livi can reap rewards of believing in each other at tough time

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 10.33pm
Ayo Obileye in action against Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ayo Obileye in action against Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Livingston defender Ayo Obileye feels they can reap the dividends of believing in each other through a difficult start by getting a top-six place.

Livi fell to a 3-1 defeat by Celtic on Sunday but it was the first time the cinch Premiership leaders had scored against Livi in three meetings this season.

David Martindale’s side ended the weekend in fifth spot and have games against Hearts, St Johnstone and Motherwell remaining before the split.

Obileye, who hit the bar against Celtic, said: “We’ve got three big cup finals from now until the split. We want to get top six, and maybe even fourth. We’ve got three big cup finals coming up now and we’ll look to push on.

“I think we went five games without winning at the start of the season. People maybe start looking at each other in training thinking: ‘What’s going on?’ New players were wondering: ‘Where have I come to?’.

“But we just stuck in. We all believed in each other. The captain (Nicky Devlin) and the gaffer drilled it into us to believe in each other.

“We have got the ability and we believed in each other and had the confidence and it’s showing now.

“We’re gelling together now, we are getting wins. We will keep going and see where it takes us.”

