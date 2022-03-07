Steve Cooper says Forest’s cup clash with Liverpool will ‘catch the imagination’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cooper says Forest’s cup clash with Liverpool will ‘catch the imagination’

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 11.27pm Updated: March 7 2022, 11.39pm
Steve Cooper’s Forest are through to the next round (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper described the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool as a tie that will “catch the imagination” after his side set it up by beating Huddersfield 2-1 at the City Ground.

Forest advanced to the last eight of the competition for the first time in 26 years having come from behind against their Championship rivals, Ryan Yates netting the winner after Sam Surridge had cancelled out Tom Lees’ opener.

Cooper, whose team will now host Liverpool a week on Sunday, said: “It definitely added to the motivation – there’s always context to a game and today was about getting to the quarter-final of a cup and then the possibility of playing Liverpool.

“I think it’s going to catch the imagination a little bit, and that’s important for us, for our supporters here, because we’re a big club as well.”

Cooper is a former Liverpool academy manager and when asked about that, he said: “I never think about myself. We don’t do what it means for individuals, we talk about the collective and the football club.

“There’s not too many people there from when I was there now. We’ll just look forward to it for the club when it comes around.”

The Welshman, whose side are ninth in the Championship, was also keen to stress the importance of Saturday’s league clash with Reading, saying: “I’ll only be focused on Reading now and that’s the only thing in my mind.

“We’ll be hopefully ready for it (the Liverpool tie) when it comes around and we’ll be ready to attack the game and enjoy it.

“The boys will enjoy themselves in the dressing room now, but I’ve just said to them when they leave, it’s only one thing on your mind, and that’s Saturday.

“When it comes around it will be amazing, and I’m sorry to be a little bit of a party-pooper.”

Having had an 11th-minute Surridge effort controversially disallowed for offside, Forest fell behind two minutes later when Lees headed in.

Full debutant Surridge then struck the equaliser in the 29th minute, before Yates nodded home in the 37th.

Cooper said: “We should have been 1-0 up, it’s a huge error from the linesman, and disappointing to go one down.

“But we played really well first half, before and after the goals, so I wouldn’t say a turnaround – we were the dominant team first half and I like the fact the mentality wasn’t derailed, we quickly got back into our rhythm and scored two good goals.”

Djed Spence and James Garner struck over for Forest in the final 15 minutes or so, and Cooper added: “Really with Djed and James’ chance, it should have been three or four, and with the disallowed, maybe five. There was only one team that deserved to win tonight.”

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan, whose side are second in the Championship and had been unbeaten in their previous 18 games in all competitions, said: “I understand Nottingham Forest were better than us, in terms of the clear chances they created and the intensity they put in, the challenges they won in some moments of the game.

“(We need to) learn a lot from today and understand why it was not enough, and put this improvement in the next game.”

