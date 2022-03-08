On this day in 2012: Rangers charged with bringing football into disrepute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2012: Rangers charged with bringing football into disrepute

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 6.01am
Craig Whyte was deemed not a fit and proper person to be involved in football (Mark Runnacles/PA)

Rangers endured a black day on March 8 a decade ago when they were charged with bringing the game into disrepute and chairman Craig Whyte was ruled “not a fit and proper person to hold a position in football”.

The ruling on Whyte – who took over Sir David Murray’s majority shareholding in May 2011 – centred on revelations he was previously disqualified as a company director for seven years from 2000.

After discussing the findings of an independent inquiry, Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regan said: “Principally, it is the belief of the board, taking into account the prima facie evidence presented today, that Mr Craig Whyte is not considered to be a fit and proper person to hold a position within Association Football.”

A protest from fans against the club going into liquidation (Danny Lawson/PA)

The disrepute charge was on four counts after the financially-stricken club went into administration in February 2012.

On June 1 2012, a failure to reach a Company Voluntary Arrangement with creditors led to Rangers entering the process of liquidation.

The administrators completed a sale of the business but the new owners failed to secure a place in the Scottish Premier League and had to start again from the bottom of the Scottish Football League.

Craig Whyte, centre, leaves Glasgow Sheriff Court after he appeared as part of a Police Scotland investigation into Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The club lost the vast majority of its players but rebuilt its foundations and three promotions in four years took Rangers back to the top flight in 2016, with a first Premiership title since 2011 arriving last year.

Whyte was banned from being a company director for 15 years in September 2014 but was acquitted of fraud related to his purchase of Rangers after a lengthy court case.

Speaking to the BBC last year, Whyte said: “I think it’s fair to say that the whole experience from start to finish, from walking into Ibrox on that first day to being acquitted at the High Court, was the most traumatic experience of my life.”

