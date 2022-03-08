Former Everton manager Gordon Lee dies aged 87

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Everton boss Gordon Lee has died at the age of 87.

Lee was in the hotseat at Goodison Park from 1977 to 1981, leading the team to a League Cup final, two FA Cup semi-finals and two top-four finishes in the First Division.

Born in Cannock in Staffordshire, right-back Lee began his playing career at Hednesford Town before joining Aston Villa in 1955.

Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Club’s former manager, Gordon Lee, at the age of 87. — Everton (@Everton) March 8, 2022

He spent the next 11 years with the Villains, playing in their 1961 League Cup final success before ending his career with Shrewsbury.

He cut his managerial teeth at Port Vale, succeeding Stanley Matthews and guiding Vale into the Third Division. He then earned promotion to the Second Division with Blackburn, which prompted Newcastle to secure his services in 1975.

Two years later he made the move to Everton and signed the likes of George Wood, Graeme Sharp and Alan Irvine. He was sacked after a poor finish to the 1980-81 season and had further spells in management with Preston and KR Reykjavik in Iceland.

He also stepped in as caretaker at Leicester after David Pleat was dismissed in 1991 and helped save them from relegation.

Gordon Lee (front row) was in charge of Everton from 1977 to 1981 (PA Archive)

Sharp said on evertonfc.com: “I will always be grateful to Gordon Lee for bringing me to Everton Football Club. He showed faith in me and gave me my debut as a young footballer.

“Gordon was a massive part of my development and I always enjoyed meeting up with him later in life. I am deeply saddened by his loss and extend my sympathy to his family.”

Former Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe, who made his debut under Lee, added: “Gordon loved to give young players an opportunity and I will forever be grateful that he gave me mine at Everton.

“He was ahead of his time with some of his coaching methods and with a bit more luck would have brought honours to the club. He left his mark on Everton and his passing is a very sad one.”