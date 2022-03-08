Former Everton manager Gordon Lee dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Everton manager Gordon Lee dies aged 87

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 11.01am
Gordon Lee was manager of Everton between 1977-81 (PA Archive)
Former Everton boss Gordon Lee has died at the age of 87.

Lee was in the hotseat at Goodison Park from 1977 to 1981, leading the team to a League Cup final, two FA Cup semi-finals and two top-four finishes in the First Division.

Born in Cannock in Staffordshire, right-back Lee began his playing career at Hednesford Town before joining Aston Villa in 1955.

He spent the next 11 years with the Villains, playing in their 1961 League Cup final success before ending his career with Shrewsbury.

He cut his managerial teeth at Port Vale, succeeding Stanley Matthews and guiding Vale into the Third Division. He then earned promotion to the Second Division with Blackburn, which prompted Newcastle to secure his services in 1975.

Two years later he made the move to Everton and signed the likes of George Wood, Graeme Sharp and Alan Irvine. He was sacked after a poor finish to the 1980-81 season and had further spells in management with Preston and KR Reykjavik in Iceland.

He also stepped in as caretaker at Leicester after David Pleat was dismissed in 1991 and helped save them from relegation.

Gordon Lee (front row) was in charge of Everton from 1977 to 1981 (PA Archive)

Sharp said on evertonfc.com: “I will always be grateful to Gordon Lee for bringing me to Everton Football Club. He showed faith in me and gave me my debut as a young footballer.

“Gordon was a massive part of my development and I always enjoyed meeting up with him later in life. I am deeply saddened by his loss and extend my sympathy to his family.”

Former Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe, who made his debut under Lee, added: “Gordon loved to give young players an opportunity and I will forever be grateful that he gave me mine at Everton.

“He was ahead of his time with some of his coaching methods and with a bit more luck would have brought honours to the club. He left his mark on Everton and his passing is a very sad one.”

