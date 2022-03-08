Ireland captain Johnny Sexton signs new deal until end of 2023 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton signs new deal until end of 2023 World Cup

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 2.05pm
Johnny Sexton will be 38 by the time of next year’s tournament in France (Peter Morrison/AP)
Johnny Sexton will be 38 by the time of next year’s tournament in France (Peter Morrison/AP)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has signed a contract extension up until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

The Leinster fly-half, who has won 103 caps for his country, will be 38 by the time of next year’s tournament in France.

“I always said that if I am enjoying my rugby – and the Ireland and Leinster set-ups believe I can add value to the environment – then it would be an easy decision to sign another contract,” he said in a statement on the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) website.

Sexton made his international debut against Fiji in November 2009 and represented Ireland at the 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

The 2018 world player of the year has also twice toured with the British and Irish Lions, in 2013 and 2017, in addition to winning three Six Nations titles, plus four European Champions Cups with Leinster.

“There is some great talent coming through at Leinster at present and I am excited about the prospect of competing at a fourth World Cup with Ireland and the potential for growth in this group between now and then,” he added.

Sexton is pushing for a recall to Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with title rivals England.

Johnny Sexton celebrates winning the grand slam
Johnny Sexton has won three Six Nations titles (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He came off the bench in the round-three win over Italy having overcome the minor hamstring injury which kept him out of the loss to France.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “Johnny’s performances continue to be of the highest standard and he remains an integral member of the Ireland and Leinster squads.

“He has always been a leader on the field and in the past two years, since taking on the Ireland captaincy, his leadership off it has been top class.

“Johnny is a generational player and we are delighted that he has extended to 2023.”

