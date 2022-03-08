Jordan Tillson and Jordan White among six Ross County players to sign new deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Tillson and Jordan White among six Ross County players to sign new deals

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 7.13pm
Jordan Tillson, right, has signed a new contract (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jordan Tillson and Jordan White are among six Ross County players to have signed new contracts.

Academy graduates Matthew Wright and Adam MacKinnon plus goalkeepers Logan Ross and Ross Munro have also pledged their future to the club.

Midfielder Tillson and striker White have both signed deals until the summer of 2024.

Former Inverness forward White, 30, has scored nine goals since joining County from Motherwell in January last year.

Manager Malky Mackay told the club’s website: “We are really happy to have re-signed Jordan for Ross County. Everybody can see what he adds to us, not just in terms of scoring but his work rate, being a focal point at the top end of the pitch and his assist rate this season has been fabulous.”

Tillson, 28, has made 71 appearances since joining County from Exeter in January 2020.

Mackay said: “Jordan is a terrific lad who, as one of the more experienced players here, is one of the leaders in the dressing room.

“As well as enjoying his football here, it is clear to see that Jordan is settled in the Highlands with his young family so it’s great to have him with us for another two years.”

Striker Wright, who recently netted a late equaliser against Rangers, has signed a new two-year deal. The 19-year-old scored 21 goals in 19 matches on loan for Highland League side Brora Rangers earlier in the season.

MacKinnon has also signed a two-year deal following a loan spell at Brora. He made his first-team debut against St Johnstone recently.

Munro, 21, who has made six first-team appearances, and Ross have both signed one-year deals.

