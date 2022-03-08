Paul McCallum at the double as Dagenham hammer Yeovil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul McCallum at the double as Dagenham hammer Yeovil

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 9.47pm
Paul McCallum scored twice (Ben Birchall/PA)
Paul McCallum scored twice (Ben Birchall/PA)

Paul McCallum took his goal tally for the season to 13 with a brace as Dagenham cruised to a 3-0 win at Yeovil.

The striker’s first-half double put the visitors firmly in control.

Myles Weston had already gone close when McCallum opened the scoring in the sixth minute, neatly converting Josh Hare’s cross.

He doubled their lead in bizarre circumstances as Glovers goalkeeper Grant Smith took a free-kick just outside his box but his attempt at a cross-field pass fell to McCallum and the striker fired the ball into an empty net from 25 yards.

Yeovil responded as the first half wore on, with Olufela Olomola having their best opening.

But Dagenham were in the ascendancy at the start of the second half and made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute when Junior Morias used his pace to get on the end of a quickly-taken throw-in and calmly fire home.

McCallum was denied his hat-trick at the death as the Daggers eased to victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier