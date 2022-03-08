Paul McCallum at the double as Dagenham hammer Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McCallum took his goal tally for the season to 13 with a brace as Dagenham cruised to a 3-0 win at Yeovil.

The striker’s first-half double put the visitors firmly in control.

Myles Weston had already gone close when McCallum opened the scoring in the sixth minute, neatly converting Josh Hare’s cross.

He doubled their lead in bizarre circumstances as Glovers goalkeeper Grant Smith took a free-kick just outside his box but his attempt at a cross-field pass fell to McCallum and the striker fired the ball into an empty net from 25 yards.

Yeovil responded as the first half wore on, with Olufela Olomola having their best opening.

But Dagenham were in the ascendancy at the start of the second half and made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute when Junior Morias used his pace to get on the end of a quickly-taken throw-in and calmly fire home.

McCallum was denied his hat-trick at the death as the Daggers eased to victory.