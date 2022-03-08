Ryan Hardie helps Plymouth maintain play-off push with win over AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Hardie helps Plymouth maintain play-off push with win over AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 9.49pm
Ryan Hardie netted as Plymouth beat AFC Wimbledon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ryan Hardie netted as Plymouth beat AFC Wimbledon (Martin Rickett/PA)

Play-off hopefuls Plymouth made it back-to-back 2-0 League One home wins with victory over AFC Wimbledon at Home Park.

Argyle took a 29th-minute lead thanks to the combination of in-form playmaker Danny Mayor and top scorer Ryan Hardie.

Midfielder Mayor’s astute ball found striker Hardie in space in front of goal and he took a touch before smashing home his 17th of the season.

Argyle started the second half as they finished the first with skipper Joe Edwards having two shots in succession blocked and a goalmouth scramble, started by Hardie, cleared by the Dons defence.

That pressure soon told as Niall Ennis broke down the left and threaded the ball through the penalty area to the far post where incoming Ryan Broom assuredly side-footed home after 61 minutes.

A minute earlier, home keeper Michael Cooper made a superb diving save to turn striker Sam Cosgrove’s close-range angled drive from the right around his post.

