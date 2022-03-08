Troy Parrott’s brace helps MK Dons to victory over Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Troy Parrott scored his first league goals since September as promotion-chasing MK Dons made it five wins in a row with a comfortable 3-1 victory against Cheltenham.

The Dons are now within goal difference of second-placed Wigan in Sky Bet League One with Latics, who have three games in hand, the next visitors to Stadium MK on Saturday.

After a quiet opening, MK Dons went ahead in the 25th minute when Parrott planted Matt Smith’s cross into the top corner to end his long goal drought.

The lead was doubled three minutes later as Harry Darling’s long pass over the top of the Cheltenham defence put Mo Eisa through and he finished calmly into the bottom corner.

The Dons added a third goal with five minutes left when Theo Corbeanu found Parrott in space and the Tottenham loanee found the net again with a tidy finish across goal.

There was still time for Cheltenham to grab a late consolation, however, with Liam Sercombe’s hanging cross being met by a thumping header from centre-back Will Boyle.