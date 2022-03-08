Exeter rocket up League Two table by beating Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter climbed from eighth to third in a congested League Two with a convincing 3-1 win over promotion rivals Swindon at St James Park.

First-half goals from Jevani Brown and Jonathan Grounds set the Exiles on their way and Matt Jay scored a late third before Jack Payne’s consolation.

Swindon started the better of the two teams, but it was Exeter that shocked the Robins by taking the lead with their first real attempt.

It came after 17 minutes when Josh Key’s cross was cleared as far as Brown and he showed great feet before lashing a shot in off the post from 12 yards.

Grounds made it 2-0 after 26 minutes when Archie Collins’ corner found its way to him at the back post and he stabbed the ball over the line.

Exeter could have added more as they went on to dominate the half with Sam Stubbs failing to convert twice from Collins corners and Brown denied a second when he was played in on goal but Swindon goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott saved with his feet.

Wollacott saved well with his feet again to deny Pierce Sweeney, but Matt Jay made it 3-0 with nine minutes left when he finished off a lovely move involving Brown and Josh Key.

Payne pulled one back with a brilliant strike in stoppage time, but it was no more than a consolation for Swindon.